HAT TRICK for Kenny Lawler!: CFL

November 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Have yourself a night, Lawler! 31, 24, and 57 yard touchdowns give Kenny Lawler a hat trick, and help send the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to the 111th Grey Cup.

