Hat Trick: Copa Tejas Preview

June 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Copa Tejas rivals San Antonio FC and El Paso Locomotive FC will meet on Wednesday, June 5 at 9 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. Hat Trick Co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Sarah Kate Kilby preview the matchup.

