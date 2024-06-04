Hat Trick: Copa Tejas Preview
June 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
Copa Tejas rivals San Antonio FC and El Paso Locomotive FC will meet on Wednesday, June 5 at 9 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. Hat Trick Co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Sarah Kate Kilby preview the matchup.
