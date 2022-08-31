Hat Hire Chris Lynch as Director of Communications & Broadcasting

Danbury - The Danbury Hat Tricks are happy to welcome Chris Lynch to the team as Director of Communications. Lynch will handle media relations duties, be involved in business development with a focus in group sales as well as serve as play-by-play broadcaster on the team's webcasts.

Prior to joining the Hat Tricks, Lynch completed his Masters in Sports Media and Communications at Iona University. While there, he worked with the Brewster Whitecaps (CCBL) as their Public Address Announcer, where he produced and edited commercials for the team's broadcasting outlet and organized engagement events like a pre-game naturalization ceremony in the 2022 season.

"Joining the Danbury Hat Tricks is an amazing opportunity," said Lynch. "Danbury has a fabulous tradition of supporting hockey and I'm proud to help continue that tradition."

Lynch has served as the play-by-play voice of several different schools, including Iona University, MIT, and Pace University, among others. He has also broadcasted for the Junior Women's Hockey League, the Boston Pride (PHF) and the Boston Junior Bruins (USPHL). Additionally, he is a consistent contributor to Inside Hockey's coverage of northeastern collegiate hockey.

Lynch is from West Hartford, CT and graduated from Boston University in 2016 as a political science major and earned a certificate from the Connecticut School of Broadcasting's Boston campus.

"All my travels taught me how to serve a passionate fanbase as a broadcaster and entertainer," Lynch commented. "I want to use my skills to thrill Hat Trick fans this season."

Lynch will make his Danbury broadcasting debut in the Hat Tricks' season opener Friday, October 21st at 7 p.m. Individual game tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the team office at 203-794-1704.

