Hartford Yard Goats Pitcher Matt Dennis Named Pitcher of Week

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has been informed by Minor League Baseball that pitcher Matt Dennis has been named Double-A Northeast Pitcher of the Week. The right-hander tied a club record (Harrison Musgrave- April 27, 2016) by retiring 20 consecutive batters while firing seven scoreless innings in Wednesday's victory against the Senators in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Dennis yielded a leadoff single but then got a double play, which allowed him to face the minimum 21 batters over seven innings. He tied his season high with six strikeouts, and did not walk a single batter while earning his fourth win of the season. Dennis is the third Yard Goats player this season to win an award from Minor League Baseball. Infielder Taylor Snyder was named Player of the Week on June 14th and infielder Elehuris Montero was named Player of the Month in July.

Dennis, 26, is in his second season with the Yard Goats after pitching in Hartford in 2019. He went 5-4 with a 3.29 ERA in 14 starts at Hartford in his first season at the Double-A level in 2019. The Arlington Heights, Illinois native is currently second on the club with four wins in 14 starts and leads the team with 76 innings pitched. His next scheduled start is against Reading on Wednesday at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

The Bradley University product has turned in scoreless outings in three of his last four starts since July 31st, his best stretch of the season. He tossed five shutout innings and was not part of the decision on July 31st against Binghamton in Hartford, and followed that start by tossing six scoreless innings in a win on August 11th in Binghamton, New York. Dennis went 2-1 with a 3.32 ERA (8ER/ 21.2 IP) in six games (4 starts) in the month of July.

The Hartford Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park for their next homestand tomorrow (Tuesday, August 31st) and host the Reading Fightin Phils at 7:05 PM. Tickets for all remaining home games are on sale by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

