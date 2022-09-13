Hartford Wolf Pack to Host Bridgeport Islanders in Preseason Tilt at Trinity College on October 7th

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will begin the 2022-23 AHL campaign with a preseason tilt on Friday, October 7th, against the Bridgeport Islanders on the campus of Trinity College. The game will take place at the Koeppel Community Sports Center, which is located on Trinity's campus at 175 New Britain Avenue, Hartford, CT. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

This game is open to the public, with doors opening to the arena at 5:15 p.m. While the game is free of charge, all fans attending this preseason contest are encouraged to make a $5 charitable donation when entering the arena. This charitable donation is cash only.

The Wolf Pack kick-off the 2022-23 AHL regular season on Friday, October 14th, at 7:00 p.m. against the Charlotte Checkers in Charlotte, North Carolina. The club will host its annual home opener on Saturday, October 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. when they take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the XL Center.

To run with the Pack during the 2022-23 season, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets for information on ticket packages and more.

