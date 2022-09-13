Hartford Wolf Pack to Host Bridgeport Islanders in Preseason Tilt at Trinity College on October 7th
September 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will begin the 2022-23 AHL campaign with a preseason tilt on Friday, October 7th, against the Bridgeport Islanders on the campus of Trinity College. The game will take place at the Koeppel Community Sports Center, which is located on Trinity's campus at 175 New Britain Avenue, Hartford, CT. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.
This game is open to the public, with doors opening to the arena at 5:15 p.m. While the game is free of charge, all fans attending this preseason contest are encouraged to make a $5 charitable donation when entering the arena. This charitable donation is cash only.
The Wolf Pack kick-off the 2022-23 AHL regular season on Friday, October 14th, at 7:00 p.m. against the Charlotte Checkers in Charlotte, North Carolina. The club will host its annual home opener on Saturday, October 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. when they take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the XL Center.
To run with the Pack during the 2022-23 season, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets for information on ticket packages and more.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2022
- Roadrunners Fan Fest Sunday Presented by DentalPros - Tucson Roadrunners
- What to Watch for at the Young Stars Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Reign to Visit San Diego October 8 for Preseason Tilt - Ontario Reign
- Firebirds Expand Coaching Staff with Addition of Stu Bickel & Erik Elenz - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- 2022 AHL Preseason Begins October 5 - AHL
- Flames Open 2022 Prospects Training Camp - Calgary Wranglers
- Hartford Wolf Pack to Host Bridgeport Islanders in Preseason Tilt at Trinity College on October 7th - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Hartford Wolf Pack to Host Bridgeport Islanders in Preseason Tilt at Trinity College on October 7th
- Wolf Pack Announce Time Change for November 20th Game at Hershey Bears
- Tanner Fritz Ready for Second Season with Wolf Pack
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2022-23 Promo Night Schedule
- Zach Jordan Looks to Bring New "Confidence" with him to Wolf Pack Organization