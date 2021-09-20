Hartford Wolf Pack Sign Defensemen Zach Berzolla and Zach Giuttari to One-Year Deals

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the club has signed defensemen Zach Berzolla and Zach Giuttari to one-year American Hockey League (AHL) contracts through the 2021-22 AHL season.

Berzolla, 23 (5/28/98), is entering his first full season at the professional level. Berzolla appeared in 15 ECHL regular season games in 2020-21, scoring three points (1 g, 2 a) for the Florida Everblades after signing his first professional contract. He also appeared in four Kelly Cup Playoff games, scoring one assist for the Everblades.

Berzolla's contract with the Everblades came at the conclusion of a successful four-year NCAA career at Colorado College. In 133 career games with the Tigers, Berzolla scored 23 points (4 g, 19 a) and played a key leadership role. The 6'2" Berzolla wore the "A" for the Tigers during the 2019-20 season, then served as captain during his senior campaign in 2020-21.

Prior to his NCAA career, Berzolla, a native of Howell, New Jersey, played in the USHL with the Muskegon Lumberjacks during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

Giuttari, 25 (4/17/96), is entering his third season as a member of the Wolf Pack organization. A native of Warwick, Rhode Island, Giuttari appeared in 22 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2020-21 season, scoring six points (3 g, 3 a). Giuttari also appeared in one game for the Wolf Pack during the 2019-20 season.

Prior to joining the Wolf Pack, the 6'2" Giuttari played four seasons for Brown University of the NCAA. In 121 games with the Bears, Giuttari scored 54 points (16 g, 38 a), and received All-Ivy League Second Team honors at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

In addition to playing a key role for the Bears on the ice, Giuttari wore the "A" for the Bears during the 2018-19 season. As a senior in 2019-20, Giuttari served as captain of the Bears.

