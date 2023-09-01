Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation Opens Grant Application Process

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the club's community foundation, the 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation', has opened its grant application process for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Organizations looking to apply for a grant from the 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation' are asked to visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com and click on the Wolf Pack Foundation button under the 'Fanzone' tab. There, organizations are asked to fill out the grant application form and email it to Alex Thomas at alex.thomas@oakviewgroup.com. Organizations can also call 860-541-4726 for more information.

Grant applications will be accepted through October 31st, 2023.

The 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation' supports charitable programs for inner-city youth and youth amateur sports in order to enhance and improve the lives of Connecticut's children and those in our community.

To see what the 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation' has been doing within the Greater Hartford Community, fans are encouraged to visit the Wolf Pack's 'Community Connection' page online.

