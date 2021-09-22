Hartford Wolf Pack Agree to One-Year Contract with Goaltender François Brassard

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the club has signed goaltender François Brassard to a one-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract through the 2021-22 AHL season.

Brassard, 27 (1/31/94), is entering his second season in the Wolf Pack organization. He spent the 2020-21 season split between the AHL with the Wolf Pack and the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers. While with the Nailers, Brassard appeared in nine games with a 4-4-1 record, .895 save percentage and a 2.83 goals-against average.

Prior to the 2020-21 season, Brassard played two years with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL. In all, over the span of three seasons, Brassard has appeared in 29 games at the ECHL level. He's posted an 11-14-2 record to go with a .907 save percentage and a 2.88 goals-against average.

The 6'1", 185-pound netminder has also played in five career SPHL games. Brassard went 2-2-0 with a .903 save percentage and a 2.33 goals-against average with the Peoria Rivermen during the 2015-16 season.

A sixth-round draft pick (166th overall) of the Ottawa Senators in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Brassard played his junior hockey in the QMJHL with the Québec Remparts, Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and Gatineau Olympiques from 2011-2015.

Brassard also played three seasons of USports hockey, suiting up for Carleton University from the 2016-17 campaign through the 2018-19 season. A native of Gatineau, Québec, Brassard was named the 'Goaltender of the Year' in the USports OUA East Division in his final season with Carleton.

