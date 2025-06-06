Hartford Athletic vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

June 6, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video







Pedro Dolabella scored the winner in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time as North Carolina FC took a 1-0 victory against Hartford Athletic, earning NCFC its fourth consecutive victory in league play as 18-year-old Finn Sundstrom notched his first assist in the USL Championship.







USL Super League Stories from June 6, 2025

Charlotte's Own B Hylton Makes History as First Academy Player to Turn Pro with Carolina Ascent FC - Carolina Ascent FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.