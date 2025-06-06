Sports stats



USLSL USL Super League

Hartford Athletic vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

June 6, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video


Pedro Dolabella scored the winner in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time as North Carolina FC took a 1-0 victory against Hartford Athletic, earning NCFC its fourth consecutive victory in league play as 18-year-old Finn Sundstrom notched his first assist in the USL Championship.



USL Super League Stories from June 6, 2025


