Hartford Athletic vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Mamadou Dieng scored a pair of second-half goals to lead Hartford Athletic to a 2-1 victory against Eastern Conference leader Louisville City FC at Trinity Health Stadium for the Athletic's first win against LouCity in club history.

