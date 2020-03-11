Harry Caray Toast to be Held on Thursday, March 19

On Thursday, March 19, ONEOK Field will again be an official host site for the Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray. Doors will open at 5:30 PM, with the official toast being held at 6:30 PM. The event will take place in the Cadillac Club and is only open for fans ages 21 and older. Admission will be free for fans wanting to participate.

Parking will be available in the gated lot just north of ONEOK Field and along both sides of Elgin Avenue. Access to the stadium will be available through the Home Plate Entrance only.

Attendees will be able to purchase drinks of their choice in the Cadillac Club, which will open at 5:30 PM for the event. Also, Anheuser Busch will provide complimentary Budweiser to each attendee for the official toast. The Drillers will also provide snacks.

The Harry Caray Toast has become a worldwide event that is held annually to mark the passing of the Hall of Fame baseball broadcaster. The toast is now in its 22nd year of existence.

