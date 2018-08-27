Harrison Named Frontier League Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Frontier League has named Evansville Otters infielder Travis Harrison the Player of the Week.

Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation, chooses the weekly award.

In earning the award, Harrison helped Evansville go 4-2 last week at Bosse Field against Southern Illinois and River City. He hit .529 with two doubles and 11 walks while also reaching base safely in all six games.

It's the fourth league honor for Evansville this season after Toby Thomas, Luc Rennie and Spencer Medick were all selected earlier this season.

Harrison, a Tustin, Calif. native, was drafted in the first round of the 2011 draft by the Minnesota Twins organization out of Tustin High School.

In six seasons with the Twins, Harrison batted .245 with 38 home runs and 277 RBIs. He appeared in 636 games, splitting time between Elizabethton, Cedar Rapids, Fort Myers and Chattanooga from 2012-17.

The Otters will close the regular season with a six-game road trip, beginning Tuesday at GCS Ballpark against the Gateway Grizzlies. Evansville's final regular season series will be against the Normal CornBelters beginning Friday at The Corn Crib.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. Playoff passes for potential postseason games at Bosse Field are on sale now, in addition to group outing packages and single game tickets. For more information, call 812-435-8686 or visit evansvilleotters.com.

