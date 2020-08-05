Harrison Becomes 50th Former Jumbo Shrimp to Play in Major Leagues

August 5, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville outfielder Monte Harrison became the 50th player to have played for both the Jumbo Shrimp and in the major leagues in making his MLB debut for the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at Baltimore's Oriole Park at Camden Yards. In Jacksonville's Double-A era (1970-present), 551 players have now played both for Jacksonville and in the big leagues.

A native of Lee's Summit, Mo., Harrison went 0-for-3 at the plate while also making a diving catch in center field in Miami's 4-0 victory over the Orioles.

Harrison passed on a football scholarship to the University of Nebraska to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers, who selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft out of Lee's Summit West High School (Mo.). After batting a combined .272/.350/.481 in 2017 between Low-A Wisconsin and High-A Carolina, the Brewers traded Harrison to Miami along with fellow outfielder Lewis Brinson, right-hander Jordan Yamamoto and second baseman Isan DÃ­az in January 2018 for outfielder Christian Yelich.

Currently rated as the No. 10 prospect in the Marlins' organization by MLB.com, Harrison spent the entirety of the 2018 campaign, his first season in Miami's system, with Jacksonville. In 136 games for the Jumbo Shrimp, he slashed .240/.316/.399, finishing third in the Southern League in both runs (85) and stolen bases (28), fourth in hits (125), tied for fourth in home runs (19) and tied seventh in extra-base hits (42).

Following his campaign on the First Coast, Harrison registered a combined .270/.351/.441 batting line in an injury-shortened 2019 season between High-A Jupiter and Triple-A New Orleans. He is the third former Jumbo Shrimp player to make his big-league debut in 2020, following right-hander Nick Neidert and left-hander Alex Vesia, who each debuted on July 25 for the Marlins.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 5, 2020

Harrison Becomes 50th Former Jumbo Shrimp to Play in Major Leagues - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.