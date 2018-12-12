Harrison Added To Bolster Blue Line

Patrick Harrison has been signed by the Quad City Storm. Harrison is a defenseman from Vernon, Ontario and is in his fourth year playing professional hockey. He has spent time in the FHL and SPHL and played in nine games this season with the Roanoke Railyard Dawgs.

Track the Storm starting tomorrow morning at 10:30 when they hit the road to take on the Peoria Rivermen on WQUD FM 107.7 Vintage Radio.

