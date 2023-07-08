Harrisburg Senators Game Notes

July 8, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) play game five of their six-game series tonight at Canal Park. The Senators and RubberDucks are meeting for the second time, the teams split their six-game series in Akron in April. They play one more series in mid-August at FNB Field. Overall Harrisburg is 36-42 and Akron is 40-39.

TONIGHT'S STARTING PITCHERS: Harrisburg sends LH Alemao Hernandez 2-3, 3.12 ERA this season for the Senators to the hill. He's opposed by LH Will Dion who is 0-1, 4.38 ERA for Akron. Troop is making his 9th start for the Senators this season and 10th appearance while Dion is making his 5th start this season for Akron.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators snapped their three-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over Akron in ten innings Friday night at Canal Park in Akron. The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the seventh on a Frankie Tostado home run, but Akron scored twice to take a 2-1 lead to the ninth. The Senators tied the game on a two-out run scoring double by Terone Harris III. They won the game with a run in the tenth on an RBI double by Donovan Casey.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After the series this week with Akron, the four-day mid-season MLB all-star break occurs. The minor leagues are off next Monday through Thursday. The Senators return to action in a three-game series at FNB Field on Friday, July 14 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

YESTERDAY IN THE NATIONALS ORGANIZATION: Washington (34-54) lost at home to Texas 7-2 ... Rochester (38-46) lost to Buffalo 19-3... Wilmington (33-44) lost to Brooklyn 3-1... Fredericksburg (36-40) beat Delmarva 10-1.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Sens have used 48 players (25 pitchers & 23 position players) including one MLB rehab this season. They've had 19 players make their double-A debut.

PROSPECT WATCH: Harrisburg has five players in the MLB Pipeline top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #1 OF James Wood (#5 overall); #5 OF Robert Hassell III (#96 overall); #12 RHP Cole Henry; #18 INF Trey Lipscomb; and #22 LHP Mitchell Parker. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #1 Wood; #2 Hassell III; #13 Henry; #17 Lipscomb; #24 Parker; #26 LHP Dustin Saenz; and #27 OF Jacob Young.

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY: 1987: Felix Fermin, the first of many slick-fielding shortstops in the Harrisburg Senators' modern era, is promoted directly from City Island and Class AA to the major leagues. In return for plucking Fermin from Harrisburg's roster, the Pittsburgh Pirates send to the island another outstanding shortstop in Rafael Belliard, who later plays in four World Series with the Atlanta Braves.

