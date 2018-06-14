Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Reading - Game #64

The Senators try for the series sweep over the Fightins and their fifth win a row in the road trip finale Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

The Senators try for the series sweep over the Fightins and a five-game winning streak in the road trip finale on Thursday night. The Senators took their second straight against Reading with their 5-3 victory in game two, highlighted by a pair of home runs by Kelvin Gutierrez and Drew Ward. The Senators and Fightins split a four-game series the only other time they've met this season April 16 to April 19. The two clubs are scheduled to play just one more series this season August 20-21 at FNB Field.

#WINNING The Senators are three games over .500 for the first time this season following their win on Wednesday night. It's the first time the Senators have been three games over .500 or better since they finished the 2016 season 76-66. Since the team fell to a season worst 13-21, the Senators are 20-9 over the past 29 games. In addition, the current four-game winning streak is the third winning streak of four games or more over the past 23 games. ROAD WARRIORS After winning the first two games of the set over Reading, the Senators have won six straight road series. The Senators have not lost a road series since they were swept by Trenton on May 3 to May 6.

STRIKEOUT KING Senators starter Kyle McGowin struck out a career-high 11 in the series opener, the most by a Senator since Erick Fedde struck out 12 on August 31, 2016 against Bowie. Since his first start on May 15, McGowin has struck out 52 batters, the most in the Eastern League over that stretch and 16 more than the next closest pitcher.

COMEBACK SEASON In the prior four-game series against Richmond, the Senators came back from two five-run deficits, the largest deficit they've overcome to win a game this season. In addition, over the first 54 games of the season the Senators had not won a game when trailing entering the ninth. In the nine games since, the Senators have won twice when trailing after eight innings.

SCHEDULE UPDATE After the three-game series against Reading, the Senators next 23 games until the All-Star break are against the Western Division. The Senators are 20-11 vs. the West while 13-19 vs. the East. SENATORS STARTING PITCHER Logan Darnell starts the series finale for the Senators. The left-hander is 3-3 with a 5.54 ERA across 11 games and 6 starts this season. Darnell allowed seven runs on 10 hits in one and two- thirds innings in his previous start at Richmond on June 8. For more information on Darnell, please turn to page two of the game notes.

READING STARTING PITCHER The Fightins counter with starter Harold Arauz. The right-hander is 3-3 with a 4.57 ERA across 12 starts this season. Arauz started against the Senators on April 17 and allowed two runs over five innings. The 23-year-old was acquired by the Phillies in a seven player trade that sent Ken Giles to the Astros.

