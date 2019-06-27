Harrisburg Senators Game Information & Starting Lineup

June 27, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





Harrisburg Senators (2-5, 44-33) vs. Erie SeaWolves (6-1, 38-36)

RH Jackson Tetreault (2-3, 3.92) vs. RH Matt Manning (6-4, 2.53)

Game 78 - 2nd Half Game 8 - Thursday, June 27 @ 7:05 p.m. - UPMC Park

Tonight's Senators Lineup:

Luis Garcia, SS

Adrian Sanchez, 2B

Austin Davidson, 1B

Tres Barrera, C

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Dante Bichette, Jr., DH

Chuck Taylor, LF

Rhett Wiseman, RF

Tyler Goeddel, CF

Jackson Tetreault, P

LAST GAME

The Senators fell Wednesday afternoon 9-3 to the Akron RubberDucks in front of 4,850 fans at FNB Field. Ka'ai Tom drove in three runs for Akron, one day after driving the only two runs for Akron in their 2-1 win. Chuck Taylor hit a three-run home run that gave the Sens a 3-1 lead in the second inning. Akron scored in six of the nine frames.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators play the Erie SeaWolves in game one of a four-game series in Erie. The Sens and Wolves have yet to see one another this season. The teams play just one other time this year, in August, at FNB Field.

With their loss yesterday afternoon, the Senators have dropped three straight home series.

The Sens are in a long ball drought. They've hit an HR in just 12 of their past 31 games and are 9-3 in the games they've homered, including Sunday. They've homered in just two of their past 10 games.

The Senators play the first 25 games of the second half against Western Division foes.

ERIE

They're 38-36 overall and 6-1 in the second half, 0.5 games ahead of Bowie.

Erie is 13-10 in June, hitting .257 with 17 HRs and 94 Runs. They have a 2.97 ERA on the mound.

Erie has nine MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster.

SCHEDULING

The Sens are in a stretch of games that sees them playing 28 of 35 games against A.L. opponents. It's the longest such stretch this season.

The Sens have 70 scheduled games in the 2nd half with 45 of them against divisional opponents. The DH will be used in 38 of the 70 games including a stretch of 28 of 36 games to begin the 2nd half. The Sens home opponents after this series are Richmond (3x), Altoona (2x), Portland, Hartford and Erie.

MONTHLY PROGRESS

June 10-13, .236 11HR 81RS and a 3.07 ERA. May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. April 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA.

SENATORS 2019 ALL-STARS

LHP Ben Braymer, C Tres Barrera, INF Ian Sagdal, OF Rhett Wiseman and RHP Aaron Barrett were all named to the Western Division All-Star team. Braymer has been replaced on the roster. The game is July 10 in Richmond.

ROSTER INFORMATION

Harrisburg has used 44 players this season. They've averaged using 55 players per season for the past 10 seasons. Of the 25 active players, there are 15 that were originally drafted or signed by the Nats, 8 AA rookies, 6 players with big league experience and 19 that were in the Nats organization last year.

LATEST TRANSACTION(S)

6/26 - LHP Ben Braymer assigned to Fresno from Harrisburg.

6/24 - RHP Bryan Bonnell assigned to Harrisburg from Fresno. RHP Brady Dragmire activated from the Fresno IL assigned to Harrisburg from Fresno. C Jake Lowery placed on the IL.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.