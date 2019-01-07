Harrisburg Senators Announce 2019 Coaching Staff

January 7, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





HARRISBURG, PA. - The Washington Nationals have announced that Matt LeCroy is returning as manager of the Harrisburg Senators. Joining LeCroy on the 2019 Senators staff and returning for a fourth straight season as the hitting coach is Brian Rupp. Also returning are Michael Tejera, pitching coach, T.D. Swinford, trainer and RJ Guyer, strength and conditioning coach.

LeCroy embarks on his fourth consecutive season as the manager of the Senators and sixth overall, having guided the Sens in 2012 & 2013. Before this stint as the Sens manager, he was the bullpen coach for the Washington Nationals in 2014 & 2015. Overall this is his 11th consecutive season as a coach in the Nationals organization. He joined the Nationals organization as the manager of the Hagerstown Suns in 2009.

Matt spent parts of eight seasons in the Major Leagues with Minnesota (2000-2005 & 2007) and Washington (2006). He batted .260 with 68 doubles, 60 home runs, 218 RBI in 476 games. He batted .269 in 10 postseason games with the Twins. He was selected 50th overall by the Twins out of Clemson University in the 1997 draft. He resides in Belton, SC with his wife Holly and their five children.

Tejera enters his ninth season as a pitching coach in the Nationals organization and second with the Senators. His previous seven seasons have been spent in the Gulf Coast League. He was selected to be the pitching coach for the Mesa Solar Sox in the Arizona Fall League after the 2017 season. He spent parts of six seasons in the major leagues, four with the Marlins and two with the Rangers. He is originally from Cuba having defected in 1994 as a 17-year-old. He currently lives in Miami, FL with his wife Michelle and their two children.

Rupp enters his eighth season in the Nationals organization and fourth consecutive as the Senators hitting coach. Before joining the Senators, he was the hitting coach for Potomac in 2014 & 2015. He managed the P-Nats in 2012, his first season in the Nationals organization. Before joining the Nats organization, he worked in the Royals organization for eight years. He earned the 2008 Dick Howser Award, given annually to the Royals' top minor league manager. Brian is married and resides in Florissant, MO with his wife Stacie and son Andrew.

Swinford begins his ninth season in the Nationals organization and second with the Senators. Following the 2015 season, he worked for the Mesa Solar Sox of the Arizona Fall League. Prior to joining the Nationals organization, he worked in Baltimore's organization for seven seasons. T.D. graduated from McKendree (IL) College in 2003 with a degree in athletic training and physical education.

Guyer is in his sixth season in the Nationals organization and third with the Senators. Before joining the Senators, he was with Hagerstown and Auburn. Before joining the Nationals organization, he spent nearly two years as a special assistant to the director in the Arizona Fall League. He was also an associate scout with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2011 to 2014.

The Senators offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during the offseason. The 2018 home opener is Thursday, April 4th against the Bowie Baysox. For information about season tickets, ticket plans, group tickets please call the Senators at 717-231-4444 or visit the Senators online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from January 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.