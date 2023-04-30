Harrisburg Senators and Somerset Patriots Canceled Sunday

Harrisburg, PA - The Senators game scheduled for today against Somerset has been canceled due to the weather. The game today will not be made up as today was to be the final meeting of the regular season between the teams. Anyone holding tickets for the game Sunday afternoon may exchange them for any remaining regular season game this season based upon availability.

Hersheypark Ticket Statement and Information Fans with tickets for today's game, 4/30, can claim their free Hersheypark Ticket at FNB Field between now and 2:00 p.m. on Sat., 5/6. Fans with tickets for 4/30 will need to have their tickets scanned to receive a Hersheypark ticket. There are enough Hersheypark tickets for every fan that purchased a ticket to today's game. There is no need to be one of the first to the box office this week to receive a free Hersheypark ticket. Fans may redeem their Senators game ticket for their free Hersheypark ticket during the following times between now and next Saturday:

Sunday, today, 4/30 - Until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, this week, 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.

Reminder. Fans MUST have their Senators April 30 game ticket with them to claim their Hersheypark ticket.

The Senators offices are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets for any game this season are available online 24 hours a day or in person at the box office or over the phone during normal business hours.

