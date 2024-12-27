Harrisburg Heat vs. Utica City FC - 12.29.24

December 27, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat YouTube Video







Harrisburg Heat takes on Utica City FC in their home opener of the 2024/25 season live from Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.