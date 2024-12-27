Harrisburg Heat vs. Utica City FC - 12.29.24
December 27, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Harrisburg Heat YouTube Video
Harrisburg Heat takes on Utica City FC in their home opener of the 2024/25 season live from Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY.
Check out the Harrisburg Heat Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 27, 2024
- Outlaws Lose Game 1 of Double Game Weekend in Chihuahua - Texas Outlaws
- Outlaws Fall to Strykers at Home Opener - Texas Outlaws
- Comets Sign Goalkeeper, Pair of Midfielders - Kansas City Comets
- Comets Eye I-70 Series Cup against Ambush - Kansas City Comets
- Wave Eager to Take on Dallas Saturday at Home. - Milwaukee Wave
- Dallas Ready to Battle Wave in Mke on Saturday - Dallas Sidekicks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.