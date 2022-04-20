Harris Homers, Riders Finally Fall with 7-2 Loss

FRISCO, Texas - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals slugged three home runs Wednesday night and brought a seven-game Frisco RoughRiders win streak to a close, topping Frisco with a 7-2 win at Riders Field.

Grant Anderson shined on the mound for the Riders, striking out six batters in three innings of relief. In a multi-hit night, Dustin Harris extended his hit streak to eight games with his first Double-A home run.

Northwest Arkansas (4-7) benefited from a season-high five innings from Drew Parrish (1-1), only allowing one run on the Harris homer. Yefri Del Rosario tossed three shutout innings against Frisco (9-2), setting up Nats reliever Zach Willeman to nail shut the ninth.

Following a three-inning start from Avery Weems (0-1), the Riders turned to two innings from Tai Tiedemann who surrendered four runs on six hits. Northwest Arkansas slugged three home runs off the Riders. The Naturals entered the series with one in nine games, and have produced four in the first two games in Frisco.

Trailing 3-1, Frisco looked to tie the game in the bottom of the third, beginning with a leadoff walk from Trey Hair. With one out, Ezequiel Duran slapped a ball on the right side of the infield, bringing in Hair and reaching on the only error of the night from Nats first baseman Robbie Glendinning.

Northwest Arkansas then exploded for four runs on six consecutive hits to begin the top of the fifth. With one on and one out, Seuly Matias slugged a two-run big fly. Two hits later, Glendinning redeemed his error with a two-run double, ending his night with six total bases and three RBIs.

Both teams were held scoreless after the fifth inning from sharp pitching out of both bullpens. Frisco singled four times in each of the final four innings but failed to score any more runs. The Riders ended Wednesday's game 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The RoughRiders will continue the six-game series against Northwest Arkansas with game three on Thursday, April 21st at 6:35 p.m. RHP Justin Slaten (0-0, 3.60) will start Thursday night for Frisco in his second start of the year against LHP Anthony Veneziano (0-2, 14.73) for the Naturals.

Thursday marks the first Thirsty Thursday at Riders Field, including the first Blue Norther Hard Seltzer Rowdy @ The River, featuring $2 Blue Norther Hard Seltzers, $2 drafts and the biggest Lazy River party in sports.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

