Harris Connects with Emilus for An Incredible 88-Yd Touchdown: CFL

October 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Samuel Emilus earns his longest CFL touchdown with an impressive 88 yard reception.

