Harris Connects with Emilus for An Incredible 88-Yd Touchdown: CFL
October 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Samuel Emilus earns his longest CFL touchdown with an impressive 88 yard reception.
