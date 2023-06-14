Harper's Heroics Lift Cutters

Williamsport, PA - Jacob Harper ripped a two-run, two-out single in the bottom of the 6th inning, giving the Cutters the lead for good in their 12-10 win over West Virginia.

Jack Wenninger got the start for the Cutters, making his season debut, and worked a clean 1st - picking up a strike out along the way. But that would be the only positive inning for the right hander.

The Crosscutters offense, a night after being held to one run on two hits, exploded in the Bottom of the 1st, scoring eight runs on seven hits and sending 13 batters to the plate.

Base running got the scoring started, as Stanley Tucker stole home as a part of a double steal, making it 1-0.

Ryan Ignoffo added a run with a RBI double to deep right center, making it 2-0. Colson Lawrence followed with a two-run single to right, making it 4-0 Williamsport, still no outs.

Reed Chumley kept the train rolling, singling home a run to make it 5-0. Nate LaRue, the ninth batter of the inning, made the Cutters first out, but scored a run with a RBI ground out to make it 6-0.

Stanley Tucker plated a run of his own with a RBI ground out for the 2nd out of the inning, extending the lead to 7. Ryan Vogel plated the 8th and final run of the inning with a single to center.

Wenninger took the ball in the 2nd inning and wasn't the same pitcher, struggling to find his command. He was able to navigate the Top of the 2nd inning, but not before the Black Bears tagged him for four runs. Wenninger finished the night allowing the four runs, three earned, on two hits, three walks and a hit batter, striking out two.

Entering the Bottom of the 3rd, Williamsport held on to a 8-4 lead and were able to add to it with a RBI single from Vogel, chasing home Gage Gundy to make it 9-4.

After Riley Gowins tossed a scoreless frame in the 3rd, using a strike out to work around a lead-off walk, the Cutters called on Parker Burgess.

Burgess got roughed up a bit, mainly because he could not find strike zone, allowing four runs, all earned, on two hits and three walks. Burgess was removed with two outs in the inning for Manny Dooley.

Dooley got out of the 4th inning, but not before the Black Bears struck for four runs, cutting the Cutters lead to 8-9.

The Black Bears officially wiped away the the Cutters lead in the 5th inning on a two run single from Body Fahr, giving the Black Bears a 10-9 lead. Little did they know that would be their final run of the night.

The Crosscutters, now down 10-9, leaned on their bullpen to post zeros and allow the offense to get the lead back. Dooley was able to work a scoreless frame in the top of the 6th, striking out the last two batters he faced.

Dooley earned the win, his 2nd, working 2.1 innings, allowing the two runs on three hits and two walks, fanning two.

In the bottom of the 6th, Ryan Ignaffo singled off the shortstops' glove to reach base and spark a little rally. Daunte Stuart, who entered defensively, ripped a single to put two on base for Jacob Harper. Harper laced an offering in left, scoring both runners and gave the Cutters the lead back for good.

Sean Smith added an insurance run in the bottom of the 7th inning, singling home Stanley Tucker to take a 12-10 lead.

Ethan O'Neal tossed a pair of scoreless innings, allowing a hit, but struck out three Black Bears, earning a hold.

Jack Crowder worked a perfect frame in the top of the 9th, picking up a strike out, along with his first save of the season.

The Crosscutters will have an off day Thursday and then head to Niles, Ohio to open a weekend series with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Friday night.

Cutters Carvings: The eight runs in the first inning are the most in any inning this season by the Cutters... Ryan Vogel collected his second three-hit performance of he season... The Cutters have posted 12 runs or more against the Black Bears three times this season.

