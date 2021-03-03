Harms to Return as Field Manager for 2021 Season

March 3, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced Casey Harms will return for his third season as the team's Field Manager. A proven leader, Harms navigated through the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, winning the Northwoods League Minnesota-Iowa Region Championship with a record of 28-13. The '20 season followed the 2019 campaign where Harms led Waterloo to the NWL Playoffs, winning the Great Plains East Subdivision First Half Championship.

"I am very excited to be back in the Cedar Valley for my third summer with the Bucks," said Harms. "We have made so many great memories in Waterloo, highlighted with a return to the playoffs in 2019 and a championship season in 2020. I want to thank general manager Dan Corbin and the Bucks community for their support and help making Waterloo such a great experience for our players and my family. We can't wait to see everyone at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium. Go Bucks!"

Harms owns a 62-48 regular season record as skipper of the Bucks. Under the watch of Harms, Waterloo saw four players named to the NWL's 2020 Postseason All-Star Team. In 2019, the Bucks made their first trip to the postseason since 2013, finishing their first half title run with a 20-16 record.

Harms is currently the Associate Head Coach at Santa Barbara City College. Before joining the Vaqueros coaching staff, Harms had been a coach with UC Santa Barbara for six years, helping them to three NCAA Regionals, one Super Regional, and the first College World Series appearance in school history. Harms also has other summer-collegiate experience, coaching for the Kelowna Falcons of the West Coast League in 2014.

Before entering the coaching profession, Harms was an outfielder and three-year captain at Occidental College in Los Angeles. Harms earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Kinesiology from Occidental in 2012 and earned a master's degree in Coaching and Athletic Administration from Concordia University Irvine in 2016. He and his wife, Sam, currently reside in Santa Barbara, California.

The 2020 Minnesota-Iowa Region Champion Bucks open their 2021 season on May 31 before returning home for their Home Opener on June 3 at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.