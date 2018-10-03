Harms Named Bucks Field Manager

Waterloo, IA - The Waterloo Bucks have announced the hiring of Casey Harms as the team's new Field Manager. Harms comes to the Bucks from Santa Barbara City College where he is the Associate Head Coach.

"Throughout the meticulous process of interviewing a number of applicants for our managerial position, Casey rose to the top with his energetic attitude, successful coaching track record, and solid communication skills," said Bucks general manager Dan Corbin. "He comes highly recommended and we look forward to him guiding us back to the playoffs with a winning culture."

A former assistant coach at UC Santa Barbara, Harms joined the Santa Barbara City College staff this past fall. Harms had been with the Gauchos coaching staff for the previous six years, helping them to three NCAA Regionals, one Super Regional, and the first College World Series appearance in school history. Harms also has summer-collegiate experience, coaching for the Kelowna Falcons of the West Coast League in 2014.

"I am very fortunate for the opportunity to lead the Bucks in 2019 and am excited to represent the Cedar Valley next summer," said Harms.

Before entering the coaching profession, Harms was an outfielder and three-year captain at Occidental College in Los Angeles. Harms earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Kinesiology from Occidental in 2012 and earned a master's degree in Coaching and Athletic Administration from Concordia University Irvine in 2016. He and his wife Samantha currently reside in Santa Barbara, California.

WATERLOO BUCKS MANAGERIAL RECORDS

MANAGER RECORD AWARD YEAR

Eric Snider 161-86 1996 - NWL CHAMPIONSHIP, 1ST/2ND HALF CHAMPS 1995-98

1996 - NWL MANAGER OF THE YEAR

1997 - NWL RUNNERS UP, 2ND HALF CHAMPS

1998 - 1ST/2ND HALF CHAMPS

Darrell Handelsman 160-108 1999 - 2ND HALF CHAMPS 1999-2002

2000 - NWL RUNNERS-UP, 1ST HALF CHAMPS

2000 - NWL MANAGER OF THE YEAR

2001 - 1ST HALF CHAMPS

2001 - NWL MANAGER OF THE YEAR

2002 - NWL CHAMPIONSHIP, 2ND HALF CHAMPS

Andy Haines 52-76

2003-04

Jason Shockey 22-46

2005

Corey Allen 28-40

2006

Dan Fitzgerald 29-38

2007

Pete Lauritson 57-77

2008-09

Jason Nell 65-75

2010-11

Travis Kiewiet 130-81 2013 - 1ST/2ND HALF CHAMPS 2012-14

2013 - NWL MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Tony Manville 31-41

2015

Scott Douglas 87-107

2016-18

JD Eaton* 8-14

2018

* Interim Manager

All Bucks home games are played at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which will host the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested more than $250,000 in improvements since the end of the 2014 season including painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, group outing areas, kids zone inflatables, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

