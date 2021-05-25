Harms Accepts Position with Pirates; Bucks Name Gaynor New Field Manager

Waterloo, Iowa - Casey Harms, who had been the Field Manager of the Waterloo Bucks since the 2019 season, has accepted a position with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Harms will join Pittsburgh's Gulf Coast League team as their Hitting Coach.

The Bucks have hired Ryan Gaynor as the Waterloo's Field Manager. Gaynor is currently the Pitching Coach at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff and was the Pitching Coach in 2020 for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in the Northwoods League.

"The entire Waterloo Bucks organization is thrilled for Casey and his new opportunity in professional baseball," said Bucks General Manager Dan Corbin. "During the interview process to find Casey's replacement, Ryan easily stood out as the top candidate. His experience in collegiate, professional, and summer-collegiate baseball brings me confidence in his abilities, and his management and communication skills excite us about his future here in Waterloo."

Gaynor started his baseball career as a baseball operations assistant for the University of California in 2013 before moving to professional baseball where he was part of the Milwaukee Brewers' Player Development Department in 2014, being assigned Milwaukee's Triple-A club in Nashville. Gaynor's pro ball career continued with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015, working four of his five seasons there as the Player Development Coordinator of Minor League Video. In 2019, Gaynor moved back to collegiate baseball, crossing paths with Harms at Santa Barbara City College as the team's Volunteer Assistant Coach. Gaynor was named the Pitching Coach at UAPB prior to the 2020 season. A 2012 graduate of Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Science degree, Gaynor is a native of Chicago, Illinois.

"I am beyond excited to join the Waterloo organization," said Gaynor. "Everyone has welcomed me with open arms, and I cannot wait to be involved in the community, with the fans, and the host families. Baseball in the Midwest means everything to families, and I am eager to continue what Casey and the organization have been building."

Harms leaves the Bucks with an overall record of 62-48. The California native navigated through the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, winning the Northwoods League Minnesota-Iowa Region Championship with a record of 28-13. The '20 season followed the 2019 campaign where Harms led Waterloo to the NWL Playoffs, winning the Great Plains East Subdivision First Half Championship.

"My wife and I are so thankful for the memories made these past 2 summers in the Cedar Valley," said Harms. "Although the winning was certainly fun, we are most appreciative of the loyal fans, host families, and players who made our experience in Waterloo so memorable. Lastly, I want to thank Dan Corbin and the entire Bucks organization for all of their tireless work and support. We will miss being at Riverfront Stadium this summer but look forward to cheering on the Bucks from afar. Go Bucks!"

The 2020 Minnesota-Iowa Region Champion Bucks open their 2021 season on May 31 before returning to Waterloo for their Home Opener on June 3 at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium. Single-game tickets are currently on sale. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

