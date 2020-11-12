Hardy to Join Midland for December 5 Concert at Dell Diamond

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Ballpark Music and the Round Rock Express are thrilled to announce that Hardy will be performing before Midland takes the stage at Dell Diamond on Saturday, December 5. Fresh off his newly released album hitting #4 on the Billboard Country charts, Hardy is a great addition to the highly anticipated live, in-person concert. Gates are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. with music beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now via RRExpress.com.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music at the ballpark in a safe and controlled environment. Dell Diamond will operate at a limited capacity to ensure guests have the space they need to remain socially distant.

Attendees will have the option of enjoying the concert from the field, seating bowl or suite level. The field at Dell Diamond has been divided into individual square pods measuring six feet by six feet. Each pod has a six-foot safe and clear path surrounding all sides. The seating bowl has also been reconfigured to maintain social distancing between guests. Physical barriers are in place to enforce the restrictions on the field and in the seating bowl.

Midland's performance on December 5 will be the fourth live concert at Dell Diamond in 2020. Granger Smith previously headlined a Fourth of July show before Koe Wetzel rocked the stage on October 16. The venue also recently hosted a six-hour Tejano mega-concert on October 24.

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Attendees will be required to wear masks at Dell Diamond when entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Attendees may remove masks when sitting in their ticketed seat or pod. A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect the belongings of guests. For more information about Dell Diamond's comprehensive safety plan, fans can visit RRExpress.com/Safety.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2020, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

