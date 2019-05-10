HarbourCats Hosting Events for Newcomers, and for Networking this Summer

VICTORIA, B.C. - It's hard to believe, but there are still some people who haven't experienced Victoria's best summer sports value -- Victoria HarbourCats Baseball.

What isn't hard to believe is that over the years, many have tasted HarbourCats Baseball for the first time through a networking or corporate event.

The HarbourCats are pleased to be teaming with great returning partners for two major game events this summer -- one with TD Bank helping bring the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce and members to the popular Strathcona-Rooftop Deck, and the other with Columbia Fuels helping introduce new fans to Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park.

First, TD Bank is the official Game Night Sponsor for the sixth-annual ballpark mixer for the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce, slated for a 6:35pm game start against the Bend Elks on Tuesday, June 18th. Gates open at 5:00 pm for Chamber members and those attending, who will take over the Strathcona-Rooftop Deck.

Then on Tuesday, June 25, Columbia Fuels will hold yet another Feel The Heat promotion, with anyone who has never been to a HarbourCats game before welcomed in with open arms. The 'honor-system' entry will feature a game against the Wenatchee AppleSox, a 6:35pm game. Simply show up to the box office, say that you have never been to a game and receive a free general admission ticket to that night's game.

"We really enjoy working with Columbia Fuels and TD Bank on these evenings, it's a great way to introduce people to what they do in this community," said Jim Swanson, GM/Managing Partner of the HarbourCats. "The Chamber mixer has proven to be the most popular summer event on their calendar each year, and there's no reason this year won't be the same."

For a full list of all our 2019 promotions, beginning with the Alumni Classic game on June 1 and the International Series with CUBA on June 2, visit our web site at http://harbourcats.com/events-promotions/

