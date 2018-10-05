HarbourCats Foundation to Host 1st Annual Halloween Costume Ball Fundaraiser

October 5, 2018 - West Coast League (WCL) - Victoria HabourCats News Release





Victoria, BC - Richard Michaels, President of the Victoria HarbourCats Foundation, is pleased to announce that the Foundation, in partnership with Bayview Place Properties and Island Savings Credit Union, will be hosting the first annual "Halloween Monster Mash" Costume Ball Fundraiser from 7:30pm-11: 30 pm Friday, October, 26th at The Roundhouse at Bayview Place, 253 Esquimalt Road.

The fundraiser, with tickets being offered at $100 per person, will feature dancing to a live performance by The Consenting Adults Band and Haunting Sounds by DJ Clinton. There will be a costume contest for the scariest, funniest, and best overall costume, as well as a contest for the best evil laugh / scary ghost sound.

"Funds raised from the event will help to support baseball and softball efforts across the Greater Victoria area by helping make these two sports more affordable for children," said Michaels. "Whether it be assisting in the purchase of much-needed equipment, or registration fee support, the Foundation strives to foster the growth and sustainability of baseball and softball so that all youth enjoy the opportunity to play these wonderful pastimes."

The event will be the first major fundraising effort for the Foundation, following on the heels of a generous seed donation made this past summer by Island Savings and Credit Union, as well as a major donation from long-time HarbourCats season ticket holder Helen Edwards, who will be honoured at the event.

The Foundation will also select and donate their first community cheque in support of a chosen recipient at this event.

In addition to music and dancing, the event will feature a number of local restaurant businesses and the Camosun Culinary School as sponsors of appetizer stations, with local wineries and beer distilleries to sponsor beverages and a cash bar. A silent auction in conjunction with a live auction is in the works and Harvey the HarbourCat will be making his appearance, mingling with guests and providing photo opportunities.

Tickets for the event are offered at $100 per person and are available on-line through the Eventbrite site at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/victoria-harbourcats-foundation-1st-annual-halloween-monster-mash-costume-ball-fundraiser-tickets-51076759964

For further details and information on the event, please contact Richard Michaels via e-mail at richard@harbourcats.com or via cell at 250-886-9132

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from October 5, 2018

HarbourCats Foundation to Host 1st Annual Halloween Costume Ball Fundaraiser - Victoria HabourCats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.