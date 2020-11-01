Happy Starting Pitcher Week Who Gets Your Vote?: Presented by Mercy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- It's starting pitcher week! Cardinals fans will have five days to decide the Top 5 starting pitchers in Springfield Cardinals history as we fill out the rotation for the Springfield Cardinals 15-Year Team, presented by Mercy.

Each starting pitcher vote will run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The day-to-day breakdown is:

Sunday, Nov. 1: Jack Flaherty vs. Zac Gallen vs. Seth Maness vs. Shelby Miller

Monday, Nov. 2: Marco Gonzales vs. Trey Hearne vs. Dakota Hudson vs. Angel Rondon

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Jaime Garcia vs. Randy Leek vs. Lance Lynn vs. Luke Weaver

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Sandy Alcantara vs. Austin Gomber vs. Joe Kelly vs. Michael Wacha

Thursday, Nov. 5: Carlos Martinez vs. Kyle McClellan vs. Daniel Ponce de Leon vs. Alex Reyes

Fans will have two chances to vote for their favorites each day with polls running on the Cardinals official Twitter and Facebook platforms. The winners will be announced on Cardinals social media during a selection show hosted by Cardinals broadcaster Andrew Buchbinder.

Last week, fans selected Stephen Piscotty (31.3% of your 1,605 votes) as the third of three Cardinals All-Time outfielders in Week 8 of voting, defeating Jon Jay, Shane Robinson and Oscar Taveras. Taveras was also added to the 15-Year Team by guest expert and KY3 Sports Director Chad Plein. Piscotty joins Carson Kelly (C), Luke Voit (1B), Kolten Wong (2B), Matt Carpenter (3B), Tommy Edman (SS), Tommy Pham (OF) and Dylan Carlson (OF) in the starting lineup.

Cardinals guest experts have added Andrew Knizner (C), Matt Adams (1B), Daniel Descalso (2B), Paul DeJong (3B), Greg Garcia (SS), Colby Rasmus (OF), Oscar Mercado (OF) and Oscar Taveras (OF) as their choices.

One of the Cardinals original community partners, Mercy has been the Official Sports Medicine Partner of the Springfield Cardinals since we threw our first pitch in 2005. Their invaluable relationship with the Springfield Cardinals organization and the Southwest Missouri community made them the perfect fit to help us honor the first decade and a half of Cardinals Baseball in Springfield.

Texas League Stories from November 1, 2020

