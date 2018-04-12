Happy Opening Day #Drillville

TONIGHT: April 12 at ONEOK Field | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

The 42nd season of Tulsa Drillers baseball begins tonight, Thursday, April 12 when the Drillers welcome the Frisco RoughRiders for this Opening Night. Gates to the ballpark open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The night begins with our annual Opening Night Parade at 6:00 p.m. Youth players and dignitaries will lead a parade down Greenwood Avenue and across Archer Street, eventually arriving at ONEOK Field in celebration of the season beginning. The first 5,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a Rally Towel courtesy CPR Roofing.

Former LA Dodgers great Steve Yeager will also be in attendance to help get the season started. The 1981 World Series MVP will throw the ceremonial season-opening first pitch and will be available on the stadium concourse during the early innings to visit with fans.

There is no better way to open the season than with a Thirsty Thursday! We will be offering 12 oz. servings of Budweiser and Bud Light draught beers and 16 oz. servings of soft drinks for only $1 each.

As fans leave they will receive a 2018 Drillers Schedule Magnet from Mazzio's as they leave the stadium.

