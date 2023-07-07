Happy Hour with the Hat Tricks at Texas Roadhouse July 17

July 7, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks and Texas Roadhouse are excited to announce that on July 17th, the Danbury Hat Tricks will spend a night at Texas Roadhouse in Danbury!

From 6PM-8PM, the Hat Tricks will be enjoying Happy Hour with our incredible fans, who will have the opportunity to hang out with the players and coaches, enjoy food and drink at one of our longest standing partners, and take pictures with the Commissioner's Cup!

"We've been with the Hat Tricks from Day One," said Loren Daly, Local Store Marketer for Texas Roadhouse in Danbury, "And we're excited to celebrate with the great fans of Danbury's Championship hockey team!"

Texas Roadhouse is located at 74 Newtown Road, Danbury CT. For more information on Texas Roadhouse's offerings and hours, check out their website here!

To RSVP and for more details on the day, please contact Herm Sorcher.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.