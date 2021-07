Happy Funko Friday

Friday, July 30

It's time for another Funko Friday! This week's giveaway is a Funko Field Exclusive Tie-Dye Webbly POP! Friday also kicks off Copa Weekend; all weekend long, the Frogs will be the Conquistadores! Stay tuned for more information about the game-worn Conquistadores Jersey Auction. Plus, purchase tennis balls for $5 per bag for postgame Launch-a-Ball.

Saturday, July 31

As Copa Weekend continues, our first 1,000 fans will get an Evan White Bobblehead giveaway, presented by Sound Transit. End the night with postgame fireworks presented by Washington's Lottery.

Sunday, August 1

Wrap up Copa Weekend with us! The first 1,000 fans will get AquaSox Socks presented by Althea's Footwear Solutions. Plus, every Sunday home game is Kids Run the Bases postgame. Kids line up at the first base gate 10 minutes after the game ends; Kids Club members go first! Please note, kids cannot go on the field until after the players exit the field. Kids Run the Bases is weather permitting.

All giveaways are one per person, not per ticket.

