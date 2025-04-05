Sports stats



MLS Nashville SC

Hany Mukhtar the Back Post Bandit

April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC YouTube Video


#mls #goals #nashvillesc
Check out the Nashville SC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from April 5, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Nashville SC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central