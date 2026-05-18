Hany Mukhtar 100TH Goal with @Nashvillesc Is a Free Kick Beauty!

Published on May 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC YouTube Video







#mls #nashvillesc







Major League Soccer Stories from May 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.