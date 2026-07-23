Hannah Bebar: Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee

Published on July 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Leading by example Bay FC midfielder and Lauren Holiday Impact Award nominee, Hannah Bebar is partnering with Bay Area Women's Sports Initiative to bring the game to girls in every San Jose community.

Through their advocacy, Hannah and BAWSI are arming young female athletes with the tools they need to become the best soccer players and community members.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 23, 2026

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