Hands to the Neck?! Studs Fly, Elbow Debate & Ball Don'T Lie
May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
This week on Instant Replay, Andrew Wiebe breaks down the most controversial calls from Matchday 16. Was a red card the right call for hands to the neck in Atlanta vs. Orlando? Did Teenage Hadebe deserve a yellow or red for that elbow? We've also got studs-up tackles and one moment where... Ball Don't Lie.
