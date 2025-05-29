Hands to the Neck?! Studs Fly, Elbow Debate & Ball Don'T Lie

May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







This week on Instant Replay, Andrew Wiebe breaks down the most controversial calls from Matchday 16. Was a red card the right call for hands to the neck in Atlanta vs. Orlando? Did Teenage Hadebe deserve a yellow or red for that elbow? We've also got studs-up tackles and one moment where... Ball Don't Lie.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass







Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.