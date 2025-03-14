Hands to the Face in SD, Double Blue Cards Everywhere, and a PENALTY Decision in STL: Under Review

Join us on Under Review as we break down the most contentious moments from the latest MASL action! We've got two weeks of games to review in this episode. There are double blue card decisions all over the league; from Milwaukee to Kansas City to St. Louis! Plus a penalty decision that we disagree with! Find out on the latest episode of Under Review!

