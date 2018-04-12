Handful of Prowlers Honored with FHL Awards

April 12, 2018 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





Syracuse, NY - The Federal Hockey League is proud to announce the recipients of the Most Valuable Player, Forwards of the Year, Defensemen of the Year, Goaltender of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and many other awards for the 2017-18 season.

Most Valuable Player: Branden Parkhouse (Port Huron Prowlers)

Forwards of the Year: Branden Parkhouse (Port Huron Prowlers), Tyler Gjurich (Watertown Wolves), Matt Robertson (Port Huron Prowlers), Ahmed Mahfouz (Danville Dashers), Justin Levac (Danville Dashers), Josh Pietrantonio (Carolina Thunderbirds)

Defensemen of the Year: Josh Colten (Port Huron Prowlers), Kyle Powell (Watertown Wolves)

Goaltender of the Year: Michael Santaguida (Port Huron Prowlers)

Rookie of the Year: Michael Santaguida (Port Huron Prowlers)

Coach of the Year: Joe Pace, Sr. (Port Huron Prowlers)

Executive of the Year: Scott Brand (Carolina Thunderbirds)

Founders Award: Diane Short (Danville Dashers), Dave Smolnycki (FHL)

Broadcaster of the Year: Alec Kessler (Carolina Thunderbirds)

The FHL began its 8th season of operation in October 2017, welcoming Winston-Salem, NC and Kingsville, ON to the league. The Federal Hockey League is one of five professional leagues in the United States. The FHL has promoted over 170 players to various 'AA' (or higher) leagues including the ECHL, CHL, and AHL. The FHL currently has teams located in Danville, IL; Kingsville, ON; Port Huron, MI; Watertown, NY; and Winston-Salem, NC.

