Hancock Whitney Teams up with Shuckers for Two College Games at MGM Park

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced a partnership with Hancock Whitney on Thursday for the Mississippi Coast based bank to be title sponsor for two games between Mississippi State and Texas Tech at MGM Park in 2020. The newly named "Hancock Whitney Classic" will take place at MGM Park on March 10 and 11 between the two perennial college powerhouses.

"Partnering with Hancock Whitney to bring an incredible matchup of two premier college baseball programs to Coastal Mississippi is very exciting for baseball fans and the community," said Biloxi Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. "We're thrilled to work with a local partner who shares our commitment to outstanding customer service, excellent events and community involvement, and we look forward to working together to bring more great events to MGM Park in the future."

Mississippi State and Texas Tech will square off in a pair of contests in Biloxi during Spring Break. The matchup features two teams that have each reached the College World Series in back-to-back season and enter 2020 with high expectations, as the Red Raiders were ranked sixth in the nation in the D1Baseball.com preseason poll while the Bulldogs were ranked tenth.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring the tradition of college baseball to the Gulf Coast," said Emory Mayfield, Mississippi regional president at Hancock Whitney. "This partnership stems from our commitment to providing our clients and the communities we serve with opportunities they may not have otherwise had. In future years, our intent is to attract additional powerhouse programs to the Coast, and we look forward to announcing the 2021 matchup at the conclusion of this year's season. Let's play ball!"

For more than 120 years, Hancock Whitney has been an institution of community commitment on the Gulf Coast focused on a founding mission of helping people achieve their financial goals and dreams. Defined by five core values--Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork and Personal Responsibility, Hancock Whitney has more than 230 financial centers in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Texas, including one location on Caillavet Street across from MGM Park.

Tickets for both games of the Hancock Whitney Classic are on sale now at biloxishuckers.com or through the MGM Park Box Office. Group outings and hospitality areas for both games are available.

With the 2020 Biloxi Shuckers schedule announced, Full Shuck Nation Memberships, Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings for the 2020 season are available by calling 228-233-3465 or by visiting the Biloxi Shuckers front office. The Shuckers will open their sixth season on April 9 at MGM Park against the Montgomery Biscuits.

