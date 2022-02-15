Hancock Whitney Returns as Title Sponsor for College Baseball Matchup at MGM Park

Biloxi Shuckers







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, have announced a renewal of their partnership with Hancock Whitney for the Mississippi Coast based bank to be the title sponsor for two games between Mississippi State and Texas Tech in 2022. For their second consecutive meeting at MGM Park, the Bulldogs and Red Raiders will square off in the "Hancock Whitney Classic" on March 8 and 9.

"Our partnership with Hancock Whitney in 2020 for the first matchup between Mississippi State and Texas Tech was a massive success, and we're thrilled to repeat the 'Hancock Whitney Classic' in 2022," said Biloxi Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. "We're excited to yet again work with a local partner who shares our commitment to outstanding customer service, excellent events and community involvement."

Mississippi State and Texas Tech previously met at MGM Park on March 10 and 11, 2020, in the Hancock Whitney Classic with Mississippi State winning both games 6-3 and 3-2. The Bulldogs are coming off their first National Championship in program history after appearing in the College World Series for a third consecutive season and 12th time overall.

Texas Tech returns to Biloxi after going 39-17 in 2021 and hosting both a Regional and Super Regional in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. It was the fifth consecutive year the Red Raiders were a nationally ranked seed in the NCAA Tournament, and they are the only team to host a regional in each of the last five seasons. Texas Tech has also appeared in the College World Series in three of the last five seasons with back-to-back appearances in Omaha in 2018 and 2019.

"The Mississippi Gulf Coast community is fortunate to have the tradition of baseball right here in their own backyard with the Biloxi Shuckers - and bringing college baseball to the Coast once again is something we at Hancock Whitney are excited about," said Emory Mayfield, Mississippi Regional President at Hancock Whitney. "This partnership stems from our commitment to providing our clients and the communities we serve with opportunities they may not have otherwise had. In future years, our intent is to attract additional powerhouse programs to the Coast, and we look forward to announcing the 2023 matchup at the conclusion of this year's season."

Suites are sold out for both nights of the 2022 Hancock Whitney Classic, but individual tickets are still available for both games at biloxishuckers.com.

For more than 120 years, Hancock Whitney has been an institution of community commitment on the Gulf Coast focused on a founding mission of helping people achieve their financial goals and dreams. Defined by five core values--Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork and Personal Responsibility, Hancock Whitney has nearly 200 financial centers in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Texas, including one location on Caillavet Street across from MGM Park.

The Biloxi Shuckers open their seventh season on the road against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday, April 8. Biloxi then returns to MGM Park for their home opener against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 pm. Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are now available for the 2022 season and individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. Event spaces at MGM Park can be booked for private events during the offseason by calling (228) 233-3465.

