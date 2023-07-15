Hancock Leads Travs to Shutout
July 15, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Emerson Hancock fired six scoreless innings and combined with three relievers on the fifth shutout of the season for Arkansas in a 2-0 win over Corpus Christi on Saturday night in front of 9,551 at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Travs scored in the first and eighth innings for the only runs of the night. Hancock struck out seven over his six innings and was followed by a scoreless inning each from Jake Haberer, Prelander Berroa and Devin Sweet. The win was Hancock's league leading 10th of the season and Sweet earned his fifth save.
Moments That Mattered
* Hancock surrendered a double and his only walk of the night with two out in the second inning but got a pop out to end the threat.
* Kaden Polcovich hit a two-out double to drive in an insurance run in the eighth inning.
Notable Travs Performances
* RHP Emerson Hancock: Win, 6 IP, 3 H, BB, 7 K
* RHP Devin Sweet: Sv, IP, 2 K
News and Notes
* It was Arkansas' first shutout since June 6.
* Alberto Rodriguez made his Travs and Double-A debut batting second and playing right field.
Up Next
The Travs go for a sweep on Sunday with Kyle Tyler (5-6, 5.87) starting for Arkansas against Rhett Kouba (4-4, 3.93) for Corpus Christi. It is the Kids Day Bash with a free pregame kids clinic, a team card set giveaway, and kids run the bases after the game. It is also a Family Sunday and Operation: Military Appreciation. First pitch is at 1:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
