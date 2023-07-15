Hancock Leads Travs to Shutout

July 15, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Emerson Hancock fired six scoreless innings and combined with three relievers on the fifth shutout of the season for Arkansas in a 2-0 win over Corpus Christi on Saturday night in front of 9,551 at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Travs scored in the first and eighth innings for the only runs of the night. Hancock struck out seven over his six innings and was followed by a scoreless inning each from Jake Haberer, Prelander Berroa and Devin Sweet. The win was Hancock's league leading 10th of the season and Sweet earned his fifth save.

Moments That Mattered

* Hancock surrendered a double and his only walk of the night with two out in the second inning but got a pop out to end the threat.

* Kaden Polcovich hit a two-out double to drive in an insurance run in the eighth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Emerson Hancock: Win, 6 IP, 3 H, BB, 7 K

* RHP Devin Sweet: Sv, IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* It was Arkansas' first shutout since June 6.

* Alberto Rodriguez made his Travs and Double-A debut batting second and playing right field.

Up Next

The Travs go for a sweep on Sunday with Kyle Tyler (5-6, 5.87) starting for Arkansas against Rhett Kouba (4-4, 3.93) for Corpus Christi. It is the Kids Day Bash with a free pregame kids clinic, a team card set giveaway, and kids run the bases after the game. It is also a Family Sunday and Operation: Military Appreciation. First pitch is at 1:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.