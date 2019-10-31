Hammons Field Wins Seventh Double-A Field of the Year Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Minor League Baseball and the Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA) have announced that Hammons Field has been named the 2019 Double-A Field of the Year.

It marks the sixth time in the last seven years, the second year in a row and the seventh time overall that Hammons Field has won the award over the other 29 Double-A teams. The Springfield Cardinals and Hammons Field first captured the prestigious award in 2008.

The award is the most recent accolade for Hammons Field, which also received its ninth consecutive and 11th overall Texas League Field of the Year award this year. Additionally, Cardinals Director of Field Operations Brock Phipps was named the Double-A Sports Turf Manager of the Year, recognizing the excellent work of Phipps, Manager of Field & Stadium Operations Derek Edwards and the entire field staff at Hammons Field.

In 2019, Hammons Field not only hosted 70 Springfield Cardinals games and the Missouri State Bears Baseball home schedule, but numerous clinics, on-field fan experiences and community events.

"This crew and this field earning Double-A Field of the Year is always a special honor, especially with the talented groundskeepers throughout this level of professional baseball," Phipps said. "Bringing this award back to Springfield for a seventh time in the last 11 years is humbling and shows the expertise, passion and commitment of Manager of Field & Stadium Operations Derek Edwards and our entire crew. It also exemplifies the unwavering support provided year-round by the Springfield Cardinals front office staff."

"Being able to watch Brock, Derek and our entire staff work day-after-day and year-after-year to keep Hammons Field among the elite playing surfaces in Minor League Baseball and all professional baseball is an incredible process to witness," Springfield Cardinals Vice President / General Manager Dan Reiter said. "Our entire staff takes a ton of pride in providing an elite playing surface for the future of Cardinals Baseball to play on while maintaining a beautiful, welcoming and fun environment for our community to enjoy."

