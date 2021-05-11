Hammerheads Wrap up Opening Series with a Win

The Jupiter Hammerheads wrapped up their first series of 2021 with a 7-5 win over the St. Lucie Mets. In a back-and-forth game, the Hammerheads held on for their second win of the season.

Jupiter jumped out to a quick start Sunday afternoon. Nasim Nunez scored the first run of the game after a Victor Mesa. Jr RBI in the first. Then the Hammerheads added three more runs in the second inning after Federico Polanco connected for a two-run homer and Troy Johnston scored on a Nunez single.

However, St. Lucie would answer. The Mets scored the next five runs and quickly had a 5-4 lead after the fifth inning.

The Mets failed to score again while Hammerheads plated three more runs in the game. Mesa Jr. drove in his second RBI of the game to tie things up at five. Then the Hammerheads took the lead in the eighth inning after Nunez reached on a fielder's choice and J.D. Orr came in to score the eventual game-winning run. Mesa Jr. would collect his third RBI moments later after a line drive to centerfield scored Nunez.

Jupiter's pitching shut it down after the brief Mets scoring outburst. Relievers Yeremin Lara and Justin Sterner combined for 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball down the stretch. Starter Josh Roberson also pitched well. The righty did not allow a hit, but only pitched the opening frame.

The Hammerheads found success on the basepaths Sunday afternoon. Nunez continued to show off his speed and stole four bases. Dalvy Rosario also had a couple of stolen bases in the contest.

The win broke a three-game losing streak to the Mets. Looking ahead, the Hammerheads will take a 2-4 record into their upcoming series, and first homestand, against the Palm Beach Cardinals. The first game of the series will take place on Tuesday night with a scheduled start time of 6:30pm.

