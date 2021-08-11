Hammerheads Take a Bite out of 'Tugas, 8-1

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - CF Allan Cerda picked up two more hits and drove in a tally, but Jupiter's LHP Daxton Fulton and two relievers shut down Daytona's offense, as the Hammerheads throttled the Tortugas, 8-1, in front of 1,043 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Scoreless through the first two frames, Jupiter (42-41) broke up the spotless affair in the third. 2B Angeudis Santos (1-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB, 2 SO) drew a one-out walk and moved to third on a single from 3B Cody Morissette (2-4, 2 R, 3B, RBI, BB). On a 2-2 pitch, C Jan Mercado (2-5, R, HR, 4 RBI, 3 SO) clocked a drive that just snuck out beyond the left-field fence. His fourth home run of the season - a three-run blast - put the Hammerheads ahead 3-0.

In the fourth, they continued to buoy their advantage. LF Davis Bradshaw (4-5, R, RBI) and 1B Marcus Chiu (1-4, R, BB) posted back-to-back knocks to put runners at first and third, setting up a sacrifice fly to center by Santos. Morissette followed with a run-scoring triple into the right-field corner and scored himself on a single to left by Mercado.

Ahead 6-0, Jupiter put the finishing touches on their offensive explosion in the seventh. SS Bennett Hostetler (2-5, R, 2B) and DH Tanner Allen (1-4, BB) garnered base knocks to begin the frame and, following a fielder's choice that erased the runner at second, a wild pitch enabled the lead run to score. Bradshaw subsequently singled to center to chase home RF Javeon Cody (0-4, R, BB, 2 SO), giving the Hammerheads an 8-0 cushion.

Daytona (42-44) broke up the shutout in the bottom of the ninth. SS Elly De La Cruz (0-3, R, BB, 2 SO) walked and took second on a wild pitch. Cerda (2-4, RBI, 2 SO) then dunked a base-hit into center to score the 19-year-old.

Fulton (5.0 IP, H, 8 SO) - the reigning Low-A Southeast Pitcher of the Week - was superb yet again on Wednesday. The 19-year-old punched out eight over 5.0 one-hit innings to collect the second win of his professional career. He, RHP Sean Reynolds (2.0 IP, H, BB, 5 SO), and RHP Joey Steele (2.0 IP, H, R, ER, BB, 5 SO) united to strike out 18 hitters in a combined three-hit performance.

It was a tough night for RHP Miguel Medrano (4.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, BB, 2 SO). The San Pedro de Macorís, D.R. native issued a season-high six runs and nine hits, suffering his first loss in a Tortugas uniform.

The series continues as the biggest party in Central Florida returns to the oldest ballpark in Minor League Baseball courtesy of a Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. All those in attendance can beat the heat with fountain drinks and draft beers starting at as low as $1.

RHP Bryce Bonnin (4-0, 1.13) - the Low-A Southeast Pitcher of the Month for July - is projected to take the hill for Daytona in game three of the series on Thursday. Jupiter is scheduled to counter with LHP Luis Palacios (3-3, 4.02). Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 6:50 p.m. leading up to the 7:05 p.m. first pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

