Hammerheads Hamper Tortugas in Pitcher's Duel, 2-1

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - In a contest that featured a combined total of 35 strikeouts to just five walks, it was Jupiter's two-run sixth that was the difference, as the Hammerheads toppled the Daytona Tortugas, 2-1, in front of 858 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Daytona (7-7) held a 1-0 edge heading into the sixth when Jupiter LF J.D. Orr (0-2, R, BB, SO) began the frame with a walk. After moving to second on a wild pitch and third on a passed ball, 2B Osiris Johnson (0-3, RBI, 2 SO) lofted a fly ball to right with one out. Tortugas RF Austin Hendrick came up with a one-hop bullet to the plate, but the ball was mishandled. The sacrifice fly kept the inning going and tied it up at one.

On the very next pitch, CF Victor Mesa Jr. (2-4, R, HR, RBI, SO) sliced a high fly ball to left. With heavy winds blowing across the field from right, the shot sailed just over the left-field fence for a solo home run. The 19-year-old's second home run in as many days put the Hammerheads (6-8) in front for the first time, 2-1.

Daytona loaded the bases in the seventh, put two men aboard with one out in the eighth, and brought the winning run to the dish in the ninth, but Jupiter's bullpen would not break.

LHP Evan Kravetz (5.0 IP, 3 H, 10 SO) suffered the tough-luck no-decision after another scintillating performance on Wednesday. The 24-year-old punched out a career-high 10 and has yielded just three hits and whiffed 16 batters over 8.0 innings of work at Jackie Robinson Ballpark this season.

His counterpart, LHP Daxton Fulton (4.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) pieced together the best start of his young professional career. The 2020 second-round pick set new career-highs in innings pitched and strikeouts.

RHP Yeremin Lara (3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 9 SO) tallied nine punch-outs in relief for the Hammerheads en route to his second win of the season. RHP Justin Evans (1.1 IP, H, 4 SO) posted all four of his outs via the strikeout to garner his second save. Tortugas RHP Pedro Garcia (3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 5 SO) was saddled with his first defeat.

The Tortugas are slated to hand the ball to RHP Jason Parker (0-0, 3.60 ERA) in game three of the series. Jupiter is projected to counter with RHP Chris Mokma (0-1, 10.29 ERA).

