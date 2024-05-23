Hammerheads Fall to Tarpons 8-1 on Thursday Night

May 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







The Jupiter Hammerheads (24-18) fell behind early and had few answers against the Tampa Tarpons (15-27) and lost by a final score of 8-1 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the Palm Beach Cardinals also losing to Lakeland on Thursday, the Hammerheads and Cardinals share the same record at the top of the FSL East Division standings.

After a scoreless first inning, Tampa got out to a big lead in the top of the second inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Eliazar Dishmey (L, 0-1). With one out and the bases loaded, Daury Arias hit a two-RBI double to get the Tarpons on the scoreboard first. George Lombard Jr. followed that with a two-RBI single to give Tampa an early 4-0 lead. Tampa would score one run in each of the next two innings to increase the lead to 6-0. After the ballgame settled in the fifth and sixth innings, the Tarpons would finish their scoring in the top of the seventh inning scoring two more runs on thanks to an RBI single by Coby Morales who would also score on a wild pitch to make it 8-0 Tampa.

Tarpons starting pitcher Cade Smith (W, 2-2) cruised through most of the ballgame and finished with seven scoreless innings and only two hits and two walks allowed.

The Hammerheads would not get on the scoreboard until the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs, Jordan McCants, Jesus Hernandez, and Ryan Ignoffo hit three consecutive singles to load the bases. Brock Vradenburg would drive in the only run for Jupiter by drawing his second walk to avoid the shut out and Tampa held on for the win with 8-1 being the final score.

Dishmey finished his Hammerheads home debut with 3 1/3 innings pitched and allowed six runs on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Ignoffo led Jupiter hitters by going 2-for-4.

The second half of the six-game series between Jupiter and Tampa continues with Dog Day on Friday, May 24th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Bring your furry best friend to the ballpark for the second dog day of 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.