Hammerheads Drop Mega Bash Contest

July 6, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







After a big win on July 3rd, the Jupiter Hammerheads drop Tuesday's game against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on the Fourth of July. In the first game of a six-game series, the Mighty Mussels won 5-4 in Jupiter.

The Hammerheads started off with a bang, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The first three Jupiter batters all reached safely before Ian Lewis connected for a sacrifice fly. With runners on the corners, Torin Montgomery hit an RBI single to bring in another run. On the next batter, Javier Sanoja would slide home safely as Montgomery was caught stealing second base.

Jupiter 3-1 lead wouldn't last long as Ft. Myers tallied four runs in the top of the third inning. The two clubs would stay locked at 5-3 before Jupiter scored again in the eighth inning. Chase Luttrell, who had a homer the night before, hit an RBI double to make it a one-run game.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jupiter had the potential for a comeback with a runner on first and only one out but hit into a double play to end the ballgame before the fireworks began.

On the mound, Cole Kirschsieper got the starting nod and went four innings. The lefty allowed six hits and four walks before his day was done. Out of the bullpen, the Hammerheads turned to Eliezer Rodriguez, who pitched 3.1 scoreless innings. The Dominican native allowed just one hit and struck out five batters. Jake Schrand would close out the game and pitch 1.2 hitless innings. The Wright State University product stuck out four of the five batters he faced on the night.

Jupiter and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium hosted over 5,000 fans on the evening, making it the most attended Florida State League game of the season.

The Mighty Mussels and Hammerheads will continue their series on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Join the Hammerheads for a night of Baseball Bingo with our Silver Sluggers.

