Hammerheads Break Loose in 6th, Upend Mets 6-1

JUPITER, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the St. Lucie Mets 6-1 on Thursday night Roger Dean Stadium to leap frog back over the Mets by 0.5 games for first place in the Southeast East Division.

Jupiter broke a 1-1 tie by scoring four runs off Saul Gonzalez in the bottom of the sixth inning. Victor Mesa, Jr. cranked a two-run homer in the inning to put the Hammerheads up 3-1. Jupiter added a RBI fielder's choice grounder and a RBI double from Dalvy Rosario in the inning for a 5-1 lead.

The Hammerheads capped the scoring when Cody Morisette drew a bases-loaded walk from Sammy Tavarez in the eighth inning.

The Mets got their only run in the second inning when Justin Guerrera launched a home run to center field.

Jordan Yamamoto (shoulder) made his third rehab start for St. Lucie. He pitched 4.0 innings and gave up just one run on three hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out five while throwing 48 pitches. The only run scored off Yamamoto came on a ground out.

Jupiter starter Luis Palacios (5-4) was dominant. He limited the Mets to one run and three hits over 7.0 innings. He recorded seven strikeouts and threw just 83 pitches.

Gonzalez (0-1) took the loss. He was charged with four runs and six hits in 2.0 innings.

The Mets were held to three hits. Jack-Thomas Wold immediately followed Guerrera's home run with a single. The only hit the Mets had the remainder of the game was a leadoff single from Kevin Kendall in the fourth inning.

The Mets (54-48) and Hammerheads (55-48) play the fourth game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolets on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

