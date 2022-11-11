Hammerheads Announce 2023 Schedule

JUPITER -- The Jupiter Hammerheads will be back in action on April 6th, 2023, when the upcoming Florida State League season kicks off. The Hammerheads will be serving as the road team at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for an opening weekend clash against their neighbors, the Palm Beach Cardinals.

The Hammerheads will host their home opener against the reigning FSL Champions, the St. Lucie Mets, on April 11th at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Jupiter will play 66 games across 11 home series at the Dean in 2023. The East Division, comprised of the Cardinals, Mets, and Daytona Tortugas, will all make two trips to Jupiter. The Hammerheads will also welcome five of the six teams in the West Division as the Tampa Tarpons, Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Clearwater Threshers, Bradenton Marauders, and Lakeland Flying Tigers are all slated to make the cross-state trip.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will continue to welcome fans only on games from Wednesday through Saturday, apart from July 3rd and 4th, for the 2023 FSL Season.

The Hammerheads and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will announce the 2023 Promotions calendar at a later date.

Fans can purchase FSL Season Tickets, Group Packages, and brand-new season-long ticket bundles like the 10-Game Fan Voucher Pack and the 2023 Suite Membership. Individual game tickets for the season will go on sale during the annual Fan Fest event at the stadium on January 7th, 2023. For more information regarding ticket packages, visit RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com.

Schedule and Game Times are subject to change. Stay tuned to the Jupiter Hammerheads social media for future updates.

